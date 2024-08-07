Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire polarizing NBA champion in mock proposal
Would the Knicks say yes?
Draymond Green in a Knicks uniform wouldn't look right, mainly because he likes to talk down on and discredit New York. It'd be challenging for fans to accept him at MSG, but that alone shouldn't stop the front office from giving the proposed trade the green light.
Instead, there's a lot of other factors that should stop Leon Rose and Co. Green will turn 35 midway through the 2024-25 season and is under contract at least through the 2025-26 season. He has a $27.7 million player option for 2026-27.
The Warriors instantly regretted the four-year, $100 million extension they gave Draymond last summer. He missed 17 games last season for two separate suspensions. The 46-36 Warriors finished as the No. 10 seed in the West, three games back from the No. 6 seed. Golden State lost in the Play-In Tournament. Rather than put his team in the best position to win, Draymond held them back.
Should the Knicks want to trade their top two centers for Draymond? Sure, he has an impressive playoff resume, but his production has declined. He lets his temper get the best of him. Imagine if he got suspended for New York during the playoffs. Jericho Sims would be the team's starter.
If the Knicks trade for Green and the experiment goes wrong, it'll be practically impossible to trade him. Is that a position a contending team should want to be in? No.
Robinson's injury history is concerning, but New York would downgrade its roster if the front office swapped him, Achiuwa, and McBride for Draymond. If a better, younger, true center is available, that'd be a different situation.
Thanks but no thanks!
Grade: F