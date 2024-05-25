Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire beloved Villanova piece in three-team proposal
Laying out a three-team trade
Julius Randle will become eligible to sign an extension on August 3. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks aren't actively trying to trade the All-Star forward (subscription required) but know that he could be included in a deal for a star.
In the above deal, the Knicks would send Randle to the Hawks. Atlanta would send Trae Young to Brooklyn, who would send Bridges to the Knicks. Trade rumors have swirled around Young, and the Nets are searching for a star, so that move would make sense. The Hawks would receive a star in return in Randle.
Where the mock proposal would get tricky is with the picks. In theory, Brooklyn should give up the most assets for Young, but the Nets would triple-tax the Knicks for Bridges. There have already been a few proposals floating around that have New York giving up multiple first-round picks for the Nets forward. At least Atlanta's inclusion in the trade would help balance things out.
In this instance, what matters most is if the Knicks would say yes, but the Hawks and Nets would also have to give the green light.