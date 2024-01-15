Full 2024 NBA MLK Day schedule and how to watch
The Knicks will be part of one of the 11 games played on Jan. 15.
The New York Knicks are one of 22 teams set to play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. Orlando will be at MSG for the first of two times this season. The Knicks fell to the Magic a few weeks ago in Florida, 117-108.
New York's game won't be broadcast nationally, but it will be available on MSG Networks.
Full 2024 NBA MLK Day schedule
- 1 p.m. ET: Rockets vs. Sixers
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- 3 p.m. ET: Knicks vs. Magic
- 3 p.m. ET: Pistons vs. Wizards
- 3:30 p.m. ET: Spurs vs. Hawks
- 6 p.m. ET: Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- 7 p.m. ET: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Heat vs. Nets
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Celtics vs. Raptors
- 9 p.m. ET: Pacers vs. Jazz
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Thunder vs. Lakers
How many nationally televised games are there on MLK Day?
NBA TV will televise Rockets/Sixers at 1 p.m. ET and Thunder/Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. TNT will broadcast Spurs/Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET and Warriors/Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET.
How can I watch NBA games on MLK Day?
If you don't have cable, Sling TV offers TNT. The other nine games will be available on NBA League Pass, but games in your market will be blacked out.
How long has the NBA held games on MLK Day?
The NBA has held games on MLK Day since 1968, except for the 1998-99 season when there was a lockout.
What's the most points an NBA player has scored on MLK Day?
In 2020, Damian Lillard dropped 61 points (17-of-37 from the field, 11-of-20 from three) in the Blazers' 129-124 overtime win over the Warriors.
In 2016, former Knick Kemba Walker scored 52 points (16-of-33 from the field, 6-of-11 from deep) in the Hornets' 124-119 double overtime win over the Jazz.