ESPN's Mikal Bridges prediction further proves Knicks trade was right move
No one saw it coming, not even Mikal Bridges. The NBA world was shocked when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks traded for the Nets wing. It seemed too good to be true.
New York paid a high price for the 27-year-old, but the trade could pay off before the season starts. Bridges will be eligible to sign an extension in October, and NBA insider Marc Stein reported that he's expected to sign a team-friendly deal (subscription required) like his good friend Jalen Brunson.
Bridges is the perfect role player for this Knicks squad. It's a bonus that he played at Villanova with Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. Rather than be the No. 1 option like he was in Brooklyn, he won't have to shoulder that burden in New York and will get to play to his strengths.
He could be due for a breakout season after struggling in 2023-24. A group of ESPN experts believes that Bridges could be one of the top three players in the league to earn their first All-Star nod next season (subscription required).
Mikal Bridges receives third-most points to be named first-time All-Star
Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama received the most points to be named a first-time All-Star, followed by Chet Holmgren. Bridges received 20 points. For context, a first-place vote is worth five points, a second-place vote is worth three, and a third-place vote is worth one.
Earning an All-Star reserve spot won't be easy for Bridges, even if he does have one of the best seasons of his career. The East is stacked. Brunson was worthy of a starting spot last year, but fan votes pushed him out of contention. He should be named an All-Star for the second time in 2025.
Even though it will be challenging for Bridges to earn his first All-Star nod, ESPN's prediction is a testament to what the Knicks have built. The wing is in a position to succeed. He made a two-year pit stop across the river but is finally where he's meant to be.