Discouraging OG Anunoby free agency update could mean trouble for the Knicks
Under the new collective bargaining agreement, teams could start negotiating with their own free agents after the NBA Finals concluded. New York Knicks fans were hoping for good news regarding OG Anunoby, who is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency.
On Dec. 30, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for Anunoby. New York knew OG was most likely headed toward free agency and had several months to prepare. Now that the front office can negotiate with Anunoby, things have taken a slight turn.
On ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst said that the forward isn't "thrilled" with New York's current offer and that he is expected to test the market.
OG Anunoby not happy with Knicks' initial free agency offer
While that certainly isn't the update fans wanted to hear, it doesn't mean Anunoby will sign elsewhere. As Windhorst said, the majority of people believe he'll stay in New York.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that before the Knicks-Raptors trade, OG made it known he'd be willing to take less money if he were in NYC. It's unclear why he's not thrilled with the team's initial offer, but it's not enough. Maybe he isn't happy with incentives relating to games played that could be in the offer. It could be a combination of both things.
Fans need to prepare for the Sixers to make a run for Anunoby, especially if their Paul George wish doesn't come true. Philadelphia has more cap space than New York and can offer the wing more money. If anything, an offer from the Sixers could force the Knicks to up theirs.
Leon Rose and Co. aren't going to let Anunoby slip through their fingers. They didn't trade Barrett and Quickley for nothing. New York went 26-5 with OG in the lineup. His health is a concern, but there's no denying he elevates the Knicks' ceiling.