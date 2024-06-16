Ranking key Knicks free agents by likelihood to return next season
1. OG Anunoby (player option)
The Knicks didn't trade for Anunoby less than six months ago to lose him in free agency. He has a $19.9 million player option, and he's expected to decline it to become a free agent. The wing could make up to $30 million annually on his next contract, a price other teams, such as the Sixers, could be willing to pay.
Anunoby was only in New York for half a season, but it didn't take long for it to be confirmed that he was one of the team's missing pieces. After the forward took the floor, January was the best month of the season. The month's end brought injuries to Anunoby and Randle that sidelined the former for a few weeks and the latter for the rest of the season.
Even though the Knicks will have competition for Anunoby, don't expect him to go anywhere. He's represented by CAA, and his agent is Sam Rose, Leon's son. The younger Rose acts on behalf of his client, and Anunoby speaks glowingly of New York.
The wing was part of the Raptors' 2019 championship run, although he missed most of it because of emergency appendectomy surgery. If he can stay healthy (which is a concern), he could play a significant role in the Knicks winning their first title in 50 years.