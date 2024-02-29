Did Klay Thompson use social media to send the Knicks a free-agency message?
Klay Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Klay Thompson has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. He was part of an NBA dynasty, one that is quickly falling apart. Outside of the time he missed with injuries, Thompson was a regular face in the starting lineup. From 2012-23 to 2022-23, he started in every game he played in but was recently moved to a Sixth Man role.
Thompson's struggled this season, averaging 17.2 points per game (the lowest for him since 2012-13), shooting a career-low 37.6% from three and 42.1% from the field. Considering he and the Warriors couldn't agree to an extension before the start of the season, Thompson's in a tough spot.
The 34-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Although he's said he wants to be a Warrior for life (subscription required), he could sign with another team. He's said he'll explore all of his options, and it seems he might want one of his options to be the New York Knicks.
Golden State is in New York to take on the Knicks in a nationally televised matchup on Thursday. On Wednesday, Thompson posted an interesting Instagram story.
Klay Thompson's Instagram story has Knicks fans questioning if he wants to be in New York
It isn't unusual for opposing players to look forward to their stop in the city to play the Knicks. For crying out loud, it's New York! There's nothing like playing at MSG. The energy of the city is unmatched.
Thompson isn't the only non-Knicks player who "loves" New York. He's one of many on a long list. However, the shooting guard knew exactly what he was doing when he decided to share that picture with that caption on his story. He knew that it would lead to speculation. Thompson took a page out of LeBron's book.
Why wouldn't he want to be a Knick if he leaves the Warriors? New York is rising, while Golden State has tumbled down the Western Conference standings. The Knicks are much closer to winning a championship than the Warriors are.
Unfortunately for Thompson, the Knicks don't need him. His former teammate Donte DiVincenzo has taken over the starting shooting guard role, and he's been excellent. Rather than commit money to a player on the downward slope of his career, New York has someone eight years younger than Thompson playing the best basketball of his career. Now, if Thompson were willing to take a pay cut to come off the bench, that'd be another story.
Enjoy New York while you're here, Klay! All that Knicks fans ask is that you don't leave with a win.