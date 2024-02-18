4 Knicks not named Jalen Brunson who have impressed this season
The Knicks have some pretty good role players.
1. Donte DiVincenzo
What former Villanova players will be available for the Knicks to sign this year? It's too bad Mikal Bridges won't be on the free agency market. The Brunson and DiVincenzo signings have worked out pretty well, and that's an understatement.
DiVincenzo started the season as part of the second unit but replaced Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup after a few weeks. In that role, he's blossomed. It seems as if New York is the place he was meant to be.
He's averaging a career-best 13.6 points per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 41.5% from three (both career-highs). DiVincenzo's impact goes beyond the offensive end, as he's averaging 1.2 steals per game. He's one of the Knicks' best defenders.
New York pursued DiVincenzo because he's a 3-and-D wing, but it's safe to say that even the front office didn't expect him to be as good as he's been. He's posted higher averages across the board than in Golden State. It's hard to argue against the Villanova chemistry.
DiVincenzo is tough, a hustler, and a threat from deep. The Knicks couldn't ask for much more from their 2023 top free-agency signing.