Celtics sign center that the Knicks called up last season to Exhibit 10 deal
With the countdown to training camp underway, teams like the New York Knicks are signing players to non-guaranteed deals. New York signed Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris Sr. this past weekend, but there's a chance neither player will make it to the regular season.
The Celtics are one of two teams that will start training camp early because of their preseason trip to Abu Dhabi. Boston will hold its Media Day in a week and will open training camp on Sept. 25.
On Tuesday, the Celtics added another player to their camp roster. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Boston and Dmytro Skapintsev agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal. The 26-year-old will compete for a spot on the defending champions' roster. He's also two-way contract eligible.
Skapintsev spent the last two seasons in Westchester. He averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game for the Knicks' G League affiliate in 2023-24. He appeared in two regular-season games for the Knicks.
Celtics sign former Knicks center to training camp deal
Skapintsev played for New York at 2023 Summer League in Las Vegas (subscription required). He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks last August and was waived in September. Last December, New York signed Skapintsev to a two-way contract because Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims were injured.
It will be challenging for Skapintsev to make Boston's final roster, but there's a chance he could be on the bench on opening night when the Celtics host the Knicks. There's a higher chance he'll spend time with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G League affiliate.
Nonetheless, it's a good opportunity for the big man to showcase his skills to one of the best organizations in the league. At the very least, it'll be a learning opportunity for Skapintsev. A solid preseason could put him on other teams' radars if he doesn't stay with the Celtics.
Skapintsev didn't make much of an impact in New York, but hopefully, the next step in his NBA journey works out for him. He'll join Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet as former Knicks centers who play for the Celtics. There seems to be a trend going on in Boston.
Skapintsev and the Celtics will play their first preseason game on Oct. 4 against the Nuggets. Basketball will unofficially return in a little over two weeks, which should thrill Knicks fans because it means their favorite team is one step closer to taking the floor.