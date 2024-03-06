Celtics legend takes bewildering shot at current New York Knicks squad

"I be on Instagram and I be like, ‘damn she fine.’ Then you catch ‘em in person and you’re like… ‘this you?’” - Paul Pierce @PaulPierce34 isn’t a believer in the Knicks this year and thinks they’re like an IG model 👀 Man, P a fool I swear. Can’t take him nowhere 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣



While… pic.twitter.com/ER22aGF0k8