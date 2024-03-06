Celtics legend takes bewildering shot at current New York Knicks squad
Of course he did!
It's hard to judge the New York Knicks based on their performance since the end of January. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby have been out since then, while Mitchell Robinson's been sidelined since early December. New York was on a tear after the Anunoby trade, but injuries started to pile up.
The Knicks have a 7-9 record since Jan. 29 (their first game without Randle and Anunoby), which isn't too shabby for a team down three starters. Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein have also missed time. More than anything, fans want to see New York get healthy. The good news is that Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson are still on track to return before the end of the regular season.
The current version of the Knicks isn't the one that will (hopefully) be taking the court in the playoffs. It'll mirror the one that was dominant in January, even without Robinson. This season's squad is hands down the most talented one in recent memory, which made the Brunson injury scare that much worse.
All of this is to say that it doesn't make sense why Paul Pierce implied that the Knicks are a catfish? That what you see online isn't what you get in person? What is he talking about?
Paul Pierce doesn't believe in the 2023-24 New York Knicks
Do we need to call in Nev Schulman to confirm whether or not this Knicks team is for real? We'll take it that far if need be! Technically, you could call New York a catfish, but because this team isn't going to be the one that shows up in the postseason.
Pierce is known for his controversial opinions, so it isn't surprising that he thinks this way. Maybe it's the Boston bias in him, but notice how Kevin Garnett called it like it is. Like the rest of us, what Pierce said threw Garnett off.
As KG added in the tweet, New York went on to beat Cleveland on the road without Brunson, Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson. Yes, the Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell. While his absence was felt, let's not forget that the Knicks were down four starters.
It's one thing to think New York won't make it past the first round in the playoffs, but acting like this team is a fraud is another. Leave it to "The Truth" to think that! How ironic.
We'll revisit Pierce's belief (or lack thereof) once the postseason rolls around.