Bleacher Report suggests Knicks target intriguing star option in offseason
His looming extension has already kept the Knicks away once.
Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks aren't thinking about the offseason, but the front office is. The summer could be especially memorable for Leon Rose and Co., as the Knicks still possess their treasure chest of draft assets.
New York's direction will largely be decided by how the playoffs shake out. There's already been speculation that Kevin Durant will be traded. No, the Knicks shouldn't be interested. Teams that come up short of expectations could shake things up over the summer. If the right star becomes available, New York could be interested.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale got ahead of the game and selected one offseason trade target for all 30 NBA teams. For the Knicks, Favale didn't list Donovan Mitchell or Durant as a target. Instead, he went with another star with a player option for 2024-25.
Bleacher Report labels Paul George as Knicks offseason trade target
Paul George and the Clippers have yet to agree on a contract extension. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the two sides are still far apart, but George is expected to remain in Los Angeles.
If George opts in with the hope of being traded (like James Harden did last summer), teams that want him will have to be willing to pay him. Favale understands why fans might be skeptical about paying George at this stage in his career.
"Going on 34 this May, the idea of surrendering assets for and then paying George will make some queasy. That's the benefit of Jalen Brunson and the Knicks' depth. Collectively, they allow PG to age gracefully, never having to shoulder more than a second option's burden."- Dan Favale, Bleacher Report
George is coming off a regular season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from three. The most impressive part is he played in 74 of 82 games, the most since he played 77 in Oklahoma City during the 2018-19 season.
The soon-to-be 34-year-old would be a good fit in New York, but his age, injury history, and price tag are three major concerns. The Knicks were reportedly interested in PG13 last summer but were "hesitant" about acquiring him because of his looming extension. That should tell you how the front office feels about possibly being interested in George this summer.
If PG13 were a few years younger, things would be different. New York would likely be strongly pursuing him. He's made an All-NBA Defensive Team four times (the most recent coming in 2019) and has made the All-NBA First Team once (2019) and Second Team five times (the most recent being in 2021).
While George could still elevate the Knicks, bringing him to New York in 2024 would be a risky move.