Bleacher Report's 'realistic' Nets trade idea would actually help Knicks out more
With only four teams left in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it's the time of year when everyone talks about moves the eliminated teams (including the New York Knicks) need to make in the offseason. The draft is in a month; after that, free agency will take over.
There has already been much speculation about who the Knicks will trade for, as The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the front office wants to cash in its draft assets this summer. Bill Simmons said he thinks they'll overpay for Mikal Bridges, although there's a slim chance the Nets would send the forward to their most hated rival.
New York isn't the only team that could make a big splash this offseason, as other teams (like Brooklyn) are hoping to push themselves into contention. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey listed dream and realistic offseason targets for all 30 teams. Bailey's realistic target for Brooklyn stood out, as he listed Bojan Bogdanovic.
B/R's realistic target for Nets is Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic
Bogdanovic has one full year left on his current contract and will make $19 million (currently partially guaranteed) in 2024-25. If New York makes a big trade this summer, he'd help salaries match.
If the Nets wanted Bogdanovic, the Knicks would likely ask for Bridges, which is how Bailey's idea would benefit New York more.
"If the Nets offered him for Bojan Bogdanović (on an expiring, non-guaranteed contract), a bit of salary filler and some of the Knicks' stash of draft assets, New York would have to consider taking the deal."- Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report
Most Knicks-Bridges trade proposals floating around involve Julius Randle going to Brooklyn. Swapping an All-Star forward for a role player wouldn't make sense. Bridges would help New York, but losing Randle would be too risky. However, if the major piece the Knicks gave up was Bogdanovic, that'd change things. It'd depend on what assets the Nets would want.
New York traded for Bogdanovic before the deadline because of his shooting and preferable contract situation. It took a while for him to get comfortable with the Knicks. Unfortunately, he didn't show his full potential in the playoffs, as he suffered a foot injury in the first round that required surgery.
There's always the possibility that Bogdanovic won't be traded this summer and will return next season, but if the Nets were willing to do a deal like the one above, it'd be a no-brainer move for the Knicks. Unfortunately, Brooklyn's front office likely wouldn't do that deal. If only!