Bleacher Report defends former Knicks guard who is still unsigned free agent
Less than six months ago, the New York Knicks granted Evan Fournier's trade wish. He had been out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation for over a year. Quentin Grimes initially replaced Fournier in 2022-23, and Donte DiVincenzo replaced Grimes in 2023-24.
Fournier pushed for a trade so he could get another opportunity elsewhere, which turned out to be in Detroit. He averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game with the Pistons (29 contests), shooting 37.3% from the field and 27% from three.
Detroit declined Fournier's $19 million option for 2024-25, making him a free agent. Over a month has passed since free agency began, and the 31-year-old is still unsigned.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed Fournier as one of the top available free agents on the market, and he advocated for the Frenchman to sign another NBA contract.
Former Knicks guard Evan Fournier still waiting to be signed
The four-year, $78 million contract New York gave Fournier in 2021 was a vast overpay. He lasted as a starter for a season and a half. He won't come close to signing another deal like that again, but he could sign a minimum contract with a team. Bailey at least thinks he should:
"Outside shooting alone can be enough to keep a player in the league, and Fournier has hit enough threes in the NBA to warrant another contract."
Fournier is representing France at the 2024 Olympics, where his overall performance has been underwhelming. He hit a big shot against Japan that helped France force overtime, but other than that, he's been quiet. Fournier hasn't done anything this summer to stand out to NBA teams.
He's a weak defender, but as Bailey mentioned, outside shooters are valuable in the league. He's a career 37.4% three-point shooter, but he's declined in recent seasons. In the 27 games he played with the Knicks in 2022-23 (a small sample size), he shot 30.7% from deep. If his shot isn't falling, he's unplayable.
Hopefully, Fournier's wish to stay in the NBA will come true. Maybe a team will sign him to a deal once the Olympics end and training camp draws nearer. Or, a struggling team could scoop him up after the season starts.