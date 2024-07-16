6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
Evan Fournier
Evan Fournier has a complicated Knicks history. In 2021-22, he broke the single-season record for made three-pointers in New York's history (which Donte DiVincenzo snapped in 2023-24). He averaged 14.1 points on 38.9% shooting from three that season.
His career took a turn at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Fournier was replaced by Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup and eventually pushed out of the rotation. He averaged 6.1 points per game in 27 games (seven starts). In the summer of 2023, he said he wanted to be traded so he could have a new opportunity elsewhere. The Knicks didn't grant his wish until the 2024 deadline.
Ironically enough, Fournier and Grimes were traded to Detroit in February. After playing in only three games in New York in the first half of the season, Fournier averaged 7.2 points per game in 29 contests to close out 2023-24 in Detroit. The Pistons declined his $19 million option for 2024-25 and made him an unrestricted free agent.
Even though there's been Euroleague chatter surrounding Fournier, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the 31-year-old guard wants another shot in the NBA (subscription required). He could up his stock in the 2024 Paris Olympics as he competes for France.