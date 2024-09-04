Almost forgotten move that the Knicks could make before the season starts
To say that the offseason was busy for the New York Knicks would be an understatement. It kicked off when the front office traded for Mikal Bridges in a shocking move. Since then, the Knicks left the draft with four rookies, re-signed OG Anunoby, lost Isaiah Hartenstein, signed Cam Payne, extended Jalen Brunson, and re-signed Precious Achiuwa.
Julius Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3. It's over a month later, and the two sides haven't agreed to a deal. If Randle signs a deal now, he won't be eligible to be traded before the deadline, as the Knicks would have to wait six months. If he stays in New York, he could decline his player option next summer to become an unrestricted free agent and either re-sign with the Knicks or a new team.
As fans ponder Randle's future, don't forget that there's another Knick who will be extension-eligible before the season starts. On Oct. 1, Bridges will be eligible to sign a two-year extension.
Mikal Bridges will be eligible to sign Knicks extension in October
After Brunson gave New York a massive discount, NBA insider Marc Stein reported (subscription required) that Bridges "is likely to follow Brunson's lead and sign a team-friendly deal of his own when it's his turn to negotiate an extension." The Knicks gave up a lot for the former Nets wing, so it'd be a significant win if he does that.
Bridges is currently on the four-year, $90 million rookie extension he signed with the Suns. He's underpaid, so signing a short-term extension before the season starts would mean leaving money on the table (like Brunson). He could wait and sign a four-year deal worth more after 2024-25.
What Knicks fans know is that Bridges is thrilled to play for the top team in New York. What once seemed like a dream turned into reality. He'll play alongside three teammates with whom he won championships at Villanova. The Knicks are contenders. Bridges has played in the NBA Finals before with Phoenix, but that won't compare to reaching that stage with New York.
Don't be surprised if Bridges pulls a Brunson and signs a team-friendly deal in October. It would allow him to dodge questions about his future and help the Knicks navigate the challenges of the collective bargaining agreement.