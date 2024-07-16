6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
Kevin Knox
Like Gallinari, Kevin Knox was another New York lottery pick when he was drafted No. 9 overall in 2018. His rookie season was his best as a Knick, as he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 75 contests (57 starts). Since then, he hasn't averaged double-digits in points per game.
In 2021-22 (his last half season in New York), Knox appeared in 13 games. In January, the Knicks traded him to the Hawks for Cam Reddish, another former lottery pick. Knox averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in Atlanta to close the season.
Knox signed with the Pistons as a free agent in 2022 but didn't last the full season in Detroit. He was traded to Portland before the 2023 deadline, where he averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 21 contests.
The Trail Blazers waived him before the 2023-24 season started, and he re-signed with the Blazers. Knox was traded to the Jazz before the 2024 deadline and was waived. He finished the season on Portland's G League team.
Knox played for the Warriors' Summer League team at the California Classic. He dropped 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench to help Golden State win the event. The 24-year-old hasn't given up yet.