5 Knicks who could sign big-time contracts this summer to stay in New York
4. Julius Randle
It's been three years since Julius Randle signed a four-year, $117 million extension in 2021. This summer, he'll be eligible to sign an extension. He has a $32.4 million player option he could decline next offseason to become an unrestricted free agent. Don't expect the front office to let things go that far.
Randle could sign an extension this summer worth $190.2 million over four years. Maybe the Knicks will have traded him before he's eligible. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York isn't trying to trade the star forward, but knows that if the right star becomes available, Randle could be part of the package.
It'd be nice to see New York run it back next season (with Anunoby and Hartenstein), but it seems likelier that the front office will make some kind of trade. Maybe Randle will be included in it, or maybe not. He could ink another deal to remain part of the Knicks' core.