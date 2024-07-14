5 Current Knicks who might not be on the team this time next year
Julius Randle
Julius Randle will officially be eligible to sign an extension in August. The most the Knicks could offer is a four-year, $181.5 million deal. Randle's team might demand that full offer, but maybe New York won't be willing to do that. Or, perhaps the All-Star forward will be willing to take a pay cut (again).
There's a real chance that Randle will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. If he doesn't sign an extension (and isn't traded), he could decline his $30.9 million player option for 2025-26.
He hasn't given any indication that he wants to leave. In fact, he's done the opposite. Soon after the Knicks were eliminated in the second round, he said he wanted to stay in New York and win a championship. He chose the Knicks in 2019 free agency when others didn't (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) and became a star.
Randle could sign a new deal to see his vision through, but if the money isn't right, he could be traded before he reaches free agency next summer. It's a positive sign that the front office hasn't dangled him in trade talks.