5 Current Knicks who might not be on the team this time next year
Miles McBride
Miles McBride had a fantastic second half of the season after he signed a three-year, $13 million contract extension. His new deal came hours after the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors.
The 23-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game after he signed the extension. On the season, he shot 45.2% from the field and 41% from three on 3.9 attempts per game. For reference, in 2022-23, he averaged 3.5 points on 35.8% shooting from the field and 29.9% from deep.
Especially with his improvement on the offensive end, fans don’t want to see McBride traded. He’s a tough defender and will continue to improve now that he’s a consistent face in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.
There was some chatter about the Knicks including McBride in the Bridges trade, but it didn't happen. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the team has “virtually no interest" in trading the young guard.
So, why is he on this list? If New York can get a player like Walker Kessler or Jalen Duren, maybe McBride would be included in the deal. That's not to say that's something the Knicks would want to do, but it's a possibility. Hopefully, it doesn't come down to that, but when dealing with someone like Danny Ainge, you never know.