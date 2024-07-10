Grade the Trade: Knicks pay high price for Walker Kessler in mock proposal
In the past seven months, the New York Knicks have completed two previously unthinkable trades. They agreed to a trade with the Raptors, who they sued, and the Nets, a team they previously haven't completed a deal with since 1983. Still, trading with Danny Ainge is daunting.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto was the first to report New York's interest in Walker Kessler after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Jazz seek at least one first-round pick in exchange for Kessler. Begley added that Utah even turned down a package centered around two first-round picks but noted that the quality of those picks is unknown.
Jazz reportedly want first-round pick in Walker Kessler trade
Long story short -- trading for Kessler won't be an easy task. The Knicks could be turned off by the Jazz's high price and bring Precious Achiuwa back. However, Begley also reported that Achiuwa's drawn interest from other teams, so there's no guarantee he'll return.
Maybe New York and Ainge will agree to a deal. As unlikely as that may seem, crazier things have happened. Who saw a Knicks-Nets trade coming? Nobody.
Tommy Beer, a New York-based writer with a Knicks-related Substack, tweeted out a trade that would send Kessler to NYC. Beer didn't say he supported the trade, but he asked which team would turn the proposal down.
With the buzz surrounding Kessler, let's analyze the trade Beer tweeted.