4 Trade scenarios Knicks fans must prepare for this offseason
1. Trading Julius Randle
Knicks fans have clamored for the front office to trade Randle on more than one occasion since he signed in 2019. He's had too many ups-and-downs to count, but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve credit for helping change the culture in New York.
The 29-year-old is an important part of what the Knicks are building, but there's a chance he might not be around next season. He's due for an extension in August, and both sides might not be able to agree on a number.
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York isn't trying to trade Randle this offseason, but that the front office knows a trade might happen. If the right star hits the market, the All-Star forward could be on the way out. Or, if the Knicks keep hold of their assets for another offseason and don't sign Randle to an extension, he could be traded before the 2025 deadline.
Depending on who New York might be able to get in return this offseason, a Randle trade might be necessary. On the flipside, he could be back in a Knicks uniform in 2024-25. After all, he recently said he wants to stay in NYC.