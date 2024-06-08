4 Reasonable expectations for the Knicks' 2024 offseason
After their first 50-win season in over a decade, the New York Knicks are entering an offseason where they are expected to further push toward contention. It's been a long time since New York was considered a legit contender. If injuries hadn't derailed the 2023-24 season, there's reason to believe the Knicks would've made the Eastern Conference Finals.
Leon Rose has wholly transformed the culture. Fans can trust him to make the right decisions this summer, from extensions to trades.
4 reasonable expectations for what should be a busy Knicks offseason
4. Sign Tom Thibodeau to an extension
Tom Thibodeau is entering the final season of the contract he signed in 2020, meaning he's due for an extension. The 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons were the most successful in recent memory, and Thibs deserves credit. Rose has assembled the perfect Thibodeau roster.
One extension has the highest chance of happening this offseason, and it's the 66-year-old coach signing a new deal. He's expected to make at least $10 million annually. A few anonymous front office officials stated they'd be willing to offer him more than that in a poll conducted by The Athletic (subscription required).
Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Isaiah Hartenstein are a few Knicks who have raved about Thibs. The coach played a role in Brunson's signing with New York, Hart has defended Thibs several times, DiVincenzo addressed common Thibodeau misconceptions, and Hartenstein credited his improvement to Thibs' preparedness.
Brunson and Julius Randle could join Thibodeau by signing extensions this summer, but assuming all three will get new deals is unreasonable.