4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this offseason
1. Julius Randle
Julius Randle could sign an extension this summer, as he'll become eligible in August. He said he wants to be in New York for the long term. When he first signed in 2019, he did so because he wanted to win a championship with the Knicks. New York is in a good position to do so.
As mentioned, the Knicks are over the cap. The most they can offer Randle is a four-year, $181.5 million extension. Is that something New York is willing to do? Will Randle be willing to sign for less? Will he sign at all?
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks aren't trying to trade Randle, but they know he could have to be included in a deal (subscription required).
The All-Star forward left CAA before the season and joined WME Sports, leading to speculation about a potential trade. While it's since been made clear he's committed to New York, anything can happen. If the Knicks add another star, Randle's time with the Knicks could come to a close. If the two sides don't agree to an extension, New York may listen to offers from opposing teams.
The majority of the fan base seems to be for Randle returning in 2024-25. While that could be the case, it's not a given.