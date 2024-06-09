4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this offseason
The New York Knicks could be one of the most active NBA teams this offseason with their pursuit of another star. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Tom Thibodeau are due for extensions, and Isaiah Hartenstein and OG Anunoby will likely both be unrestricted free agents. There will be a lot on New York's plate.
If the right star emerges as a trade target for the Knicks this summer, the front office must be willing to part with current players. Or, if New York makes a series of smaller moves, it could mean losing a couple of players.
4 Knicks who could be dangled in trade talks this summer
4. Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson still has two years on the contract he signed as a free agent in 2022. He'll make $14.3 million in 2024-25 and $12.9 million in 2025-26.
There's a real possibility the Knicks will enter next season with Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, but that's only if the latter re-signs with New York rather than take more money with another team. If that duo can stay healthy, that's a lethal combo.
There's also the possibility that the Knicks will re-sign Hartenstein and trade Robinson. Opposing teams needing a starting-caliber center could call New York and inquire about Robinson's availability. The Knicks could also draft a center with one of their three picks to develop in Westchester with the intention of the player eventually becoming the primary backup (maybe even a starter).
If New York gets the star it has hoped for, Robinson's salary could be included in the package. Or, he could be traded in a more minor deal. The Knicks are over the cap and approaching the first and second tax aprons. Cutting Robinson's salary shouldn't be a priority, but it could help the team have a little more financial flexibility over the next year.