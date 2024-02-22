4 Knicks who can up their 2024 free agency value in final stretch of season
Free agency will be here before you know it.
3. Precious Achiuwa
One of the "throw-ins" in the Anunoby trade has proven he could hang around in New York for longer than half a season. Precious Achiuwa will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Part of the reason the Knicks wanted him in the trade is because he'll be cheaper to keep around than Isaiah Hartenstein, who will be an unrestricted free agent.
It took a few games for Achiuwa to adapt to Tom Thibodeau's system, but he was playing some of the best basketball of his career before the All-Star break. In his last 10 contests, Achiuwa averaged 12.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 50% from the field.
His role will decrease when Robinson is back. It isn't a given that he'll return, but if he does, it'll be at least a few more weeks before that happens. Achiuwa will get to continue his hot play as Hartenstein's backup, which, in turn, will benefit him in free agency. Expect the Knicks to try to retain Achiuwa in July.