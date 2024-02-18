4 Knicks not named Jalen Brunson who have impressed this season
The Knicks have some pretty good role players.
3. OG Anunoby
Anunoby played in only 14 games before being sidelined with elbow inflammation that was actually bone spur irritation. He had surgery last week and is expected to return in a few weeks. Even in his short time on the court, Anunoby has become one of the most beloved players on the roster.
Knicks fans weren't sure how to feel when New York sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for Anunoby. It didn't take long for the heartbreak of losing two homegrown players to a division rival to subside. In Anunoby's Knicks debut, he posted 17 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one assist as New York beat Minnesota, the top team in the West.
Anunoby makes life easier for the rest of his teammates. He gives Brunson more space to operate, clears the way for Julius Randle to drive to the rim, and allows Donte DiVincenzo to disrupt passing lanes. That's just the beginning of the impact he's had.
The 26-year-old has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 that he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent. While there's no guarantee he'll sign a long-term deal with New York, he's a CAA client and is represented by Sam Rose, Leon Rose's son. It's already been reported he's willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Knicks.
Don't expect Anunoby to be leaving New York anytime soon!