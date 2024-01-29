3 Teams who could trade for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes amid rumors
The Knicks are reportedly open to trading Grimes before the deadline.
In the span of six months, the New York Knicks traded away Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. Three players from their young core are gone, and soon, a fourth could be.
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported on Jan. 16 that New York is fielding offers for Quentin Grimes (subscription required). He's expressed frustration with his role, something New York Post's Stefan Bondy emphasized on Jan. 17. The 23-year-old went from replacing Evan Fournier in the starting lineup to being replaced by Donte DiVincenzo, a move that has benefitted the Knicks.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that a few teams have expressed interest in Grimes, but three make more sense than the rest.
3. Dallas Mavericks
It would feel counterproductive to send Grimes to Dallas after New York snatched Jalen Brunson from the Mavericks in 2022 free agency. Grimes isn't expected to have the same ascension as Brunson, but he has the potential to be a special player.
Dallas currently sits in Play-In Tournament range in the West at No. 8 with a 25-21 record. The Mavericks need to upgrade the roster before the deadline, and adding Grimes could help. He's a 3-and-D wing whose impact is most felt on the defensive end, where he's more than capable of taking on the toughest assignment.
Dallas doesn't have someone who New York has expressed interest in, which means if the Mavericks were to get Grimes in a trade, it'd be part of a multi-team deal.