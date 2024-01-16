NBA Rumors: Quentin Grimes trade on table as Knicks figure out next move
Will New York trade Quentin Grimes before the deadline?
If you had told New York Knicks fans before the start of the 2023-24 season that the team could trade RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes before the Feb. 8 deadline without getting a superstar in return, it might've been too unbelievable. Now, it's a reality.
Barrett and Quickley were traded a few weeks ago for OG Anunoby, and Grimes could be the next young guard on the move. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York is "actively fielding offers" for Grimes (subscription required), but the Knicks have put criteria in place for a trade.
Jalen Brunson's absence in the past two games has further proven that the Knicks need another ballhandler after losing Quickley. Katz reported that New York is targeting another guard, one on a contract that the front office could flip in a trade for a star over the summer. The Knicks could attach Evan Fournier's contract to Grimes' to get the player they want.
Knicks reportedly fielding trade offers for Quentin Grimes before Feb. 8 deadline
Katz listed a few players that New York could include Grimes and Fournier in a trade package for, including Malcolm Brogdon and Terry Rozier.
Grimes was once thought to be untouchable in trade talks for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, which wasn't entirely true. However, it is true that he once was a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. Grimes' minutes have dropped with the Knicks signing Donte DiVincenzo over the summer. Katz reported that if a Grimes trade doesn't happen before Feb. 8, it could come in the offseason, when he'll be eligible to sign an extension.
"It’s no guarantee the Knicks trade Grimes before Feb. 8. No deal is imminent, according to team sources. But the wheels are already turning on a possible exit. If New York doesn’t part with Grimes in the next three weeks, it could finally pull the trigger this upcoming summer."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
If a deal were to happen, the true winner would be Fournier. He's been out of the rotation since November 2022, and has been not-so-patiently waiting on a trade. New York could pick up his $19 million option over the summer to include in a trade for a star, but it's still unknown who could be available. Rather than take that risk, Katz reported New York prefers to trade Fournier before the deadline.
So, while there's no guarantee that the Knicks will trade Grimes and Fournier before Feb. 8, that seems very possible.