3 Teams that could steal OG Anunoby from the Knicks this offseason
The New York Knicks could lose not one but two starters in free agency this offseason. Isaiah Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent, and OG Anunoby has a $19.9 million player option he's expected to decline to enter unrestricted free agency.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Anunoby wasn't happy with New York's initial offer and will test free agency. As nerve-wracking as that can be for Knicks fans, it isn't abnormal. Even though OG wants to test the market, that doesn't mean he won't stay in New York.
Free agency will officially start on June 30, and the Knicks will have some competition to retain the wing.
3 teams that could try to lure OG Anunoby away from the Knicks
3. San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs finished as the second-worst team in the West in 2023-24, so why would they care about Anunoby? Hello, Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio struck gold at the 2023 draft lottery. Wembanyama somehow exceeded expectations during his rookie season and proved he's going to be a threat in the league for a long time. The Spurs were awarded the No. 1 pick for a reason, so Wemby isn't surrounded by championship-level talent.
The front office is tasked with building a winning roster around Wembanyama. There has been a lot of speculation about Trae Young's future with the Hawks. The Spurs have popped up as a possible destination for Young, but there's no guarantee Atlanta will trade him, or that San Antonio will be interested.
If the Spurs want to boost their defense with one of the best wings in the NBA, they'll explore the possibility of signing Anunoby. Like the other teams on this list, San Antonio has the money to spend. The Spurs aren't one of the top teams not named the Knicks that have been linked to OG, but they're still a team to watch.