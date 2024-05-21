3 Teams that could try to trade for Julius Randle amid Knicks extension speculation
2. Los Angeles Clippers
One of the main storylines of the NBA offseason will be Paul George's extension situation. He and the Clippers could still agree to one before June 30, when he could decline his $48.8 million option to become an unrestricted free agent.
George is a player who was on the Knicks' radar last summer, but ultimately, they stepped away because of the asking price and his upcoming extension. If New York is still interested, the organization won't be able to sign him as a free agent this summer because of cap space. A sign-and-trade would work if he opted into his player option for 2024-25.
If PG13 goes to the Knicks, Randle will certainly be on the way out. Los Angeles would receive a younger, more durable option than its current forward. The Clippers are hesitant about paying George a lot of money but should be less reluctant to pay Randle. He's expected to be ready for training camp and is at his peak.
Would it be the best idea for New York to swap Randle for George? That's another story, but there's reason to believe LA is one of the teams keeping an eye on how things unfold for Randle.