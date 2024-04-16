3 Stars the Knicks should target in a trade if they want to keep Julius Randle
The New York Knicks still have high hopes for this season. They will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, will likely be favored in the First Round and have a puncher's chance at advancing even further. They have assembled a deep roster of players undervalued by the rest of the NBA who are excelling in the Big Apple under the coaching of Tom Thibodeau.
The major hurdle to advancing deep in the playoffs this season is that All-Star forward Julius Randle is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. For all of Randle's past struggles in the postseason, it's hard to see the Knicks seriously challenging for the title without his scoring and shot creation. At the same time, it's hard to see them winning it all if Randle is their second-best scoring option.
The most effective way for the Knicks to improve their ceiling this summer is to push in their deep collection of assets for a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson. One path involves trading Randle in such a trade, but he has been a crucial part of what the Knicks have built, and they could instead look to keep Randle and add a third star to pair with him and Brunson.
If that's the path they want to take, what kind of a star should they trade for that fits well with both Randle and Brunson?
The Knicks should trade for OG Anunoby
Alright, that may not have elicited a chuckle, but the first thing that should be acknowledged about building around Randle is that the Knicks already added a perfect piece alongside Randle in OG Anunoby. The former Toronto Raptors forward can defend multiple positions, is a strong outside shooter and has already proven to excel in the Knicks' scheme.
Let's assume the Knicks are keeping Anunoby, Randle and Brunson. Who's the ideal final piece to go after? Let's look at three options and discuss their fit on the Knicks and why they would make sense to pursue in a trade. We start with an excellent fit who is likely too expensive to seriously pursue this summer.