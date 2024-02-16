3 Stars Jalen Brunson should be recruiting to Knicks during All-Star weekend
Jalen Brunson could lure another star to the Knicks.
To be clear, the New York Knicks don't need a star. Why? Because they already have Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. That duo was selected as All-Star reserves, but only Brunson will be in Indianapolis because of Randle's dislocated shoulder.
Brunson will have a jam-packed weekend, from the Three-Point Contest on Saturday to the All-Star Game on Sunday. Even then, he'll have time to chop it up with the other All-Stars. He won't be actively recruiting any of them to join him in New York because his play does the talking. Brunson could plant seeds, though.
3 Stars Jalen Brunson should be recruiting to Knicks during All-Star weekend
3. Paul George
There were Knicks-Paul George trade rumors last summer, but they were short-lived. The 33-year-old is in the midst of what has the potential to be the most successful Clippers team in franchise history.
George and Kawhi Leonard were named All-Stars, but unlike Leonard, George could enter unrestricted free agency this summer. He has a $48.8 player option for 2024-25. He's said he wants to sign an extension to stay in LA, but if things go south, he could end up on New York's radar.
The biggest concerns with George are his age and injury history, but he's played in 50 of the Clippers' 53 games this season. He's averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.3% from three. When healthy, he's still one of the best players in the league.
George's future could hinder on what LA can accomplish in the playoffs. After missing the postseason in 2022, the Clippers were a first-round exit in 2023. LA's on a good route right now, but that could change between now and the end of the season.
If George was willing to leave the Clippers, there's a good chance his price tag will be too high for the Knicks. It's certainly worth noting that he's a CAA client. Never say never!