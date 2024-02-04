3 Realistic trade deadline targets for Knicks (and what they'd cost)
The Knicks could add a ball handler before the Feb. 8 deadline.
1. Malcolm Brogdon
Malcolm Brogdon would reportedly be happy to stay in Portland, but he could also go to a contender like New York and instantly be a contributor. He was sent to the Trail Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday trade, and the organization is prioritizing their young talent.
Brogdon beat out Quickley as the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year and could easily step in and take over Brunson's duties when the starting point guard is out of the game. He's averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists per game on 44/42/83 shooting splits. He's the best long-range shooter on this list, so he wouldn't hurt New York's spacing.
Like Brown, Brogdon will make $22.5 million next season before hitting free agency. If the Knicks needed to include him in a trade for a star to make salaries work, they'd be able to do so. Like the other two players on this list, New York would likely have to part with a first-round pick to acquire Brogdon, but it's a move that could pay off.
Cost: First-round pick and salary filler