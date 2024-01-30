Grade the Trade: Knicks add ball handler without sacrificing Quentin Grimes in mock proposal
ESPN cooked up this Knicks-Trail Blazers trade.
Even though Julius Randle isn't expected to be out for months, his absence could be what pushes the New York Knicks to make a move before the trade deadline.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that he heard there was "some thought internally" about staying quiet ahead of the deadline because of the team's success. That was before Randle dislocated his shoulder. New York isn't going to replace Randle's production, but the front office could try to lessen the burden by bringing in a scorer. Bruce Brown's name has been repeatedly mentioned, but the Knicks have also been linked to other players.
Malcolm Brogdon would be a good option for New York, not only because of his scoring. Even with the Knicks' recent success, it's been evident that the team needs another ball handler for when Jalen Brunson isn't in the game. That need will become more evident in the playoffs. Brogdon would check off that box.
Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire Malcolm Brogdon in ESPN mock proposal
ESPN's NBA insiders turned to the trade machine to create deals they think should happen before the deadline (subscription required), including one involving the Knicks and Trail Blazers.
