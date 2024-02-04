3 Realistic trade deadline targets for Knicks (and what they'd cost)
The Knicks could add a ball handler before the Feb. 8 deadline.
2. Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown was on New York's radar over the summer in free agency, but he followed the money to Indiana. Brown has reemerged as a Knicks target after being sent to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam deal. He's made it known that he'd be okay with being traded to New York, too.
Brown isn't much of a facilitator, but he's a hard-nosed defender with championship DNA. With the Nuggets in their title run last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from three. He averaged 12 points and shot 51.1% in the postseason.
Aside from his defensive prowess and scoring punch, Brown would give New York a tradable contract if the right star were to become available. He has a $23 million club option for 2024-25. Even if the Knicks picked it up and didn't trade Brown in the offseason, he'd still be a valuable contributor next season. The same couldn't be said for Fournier.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported the price for Brown is a valuable young player and a first-round pick, a price tag New York could easily meet. Don't be surprised if the 27-year-old becomes a Knick this week.
Cost: First-round pick and valuable young player (Grimes?) plus salary filler