2 Reasons for and 2 reasons against the Knicks trading for Bruce Brown
The Knicks are one of the teams interested in trading for Bruce Brown.
The New York Knicks have already been one of the NBA's most active teams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, acquiring defensive-minded forward O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.
Although the Knicks gave up promising young players Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett in the deal, it's safe to say that the trade has already been successful for New York. The team is 28-17 on the season, with a record of 11-2 since Anunoby made his debut in orange and blue.
However, there are still some issues that need to be fixed prior to the deadline. One potential solution could be another member of the Raptors, Bruce Brown. The 27-year-old guard doesn't quite fit on a Toronto team that is entering a rebuild and might be dealt to a franchise with playoff aspirations.
SNY's Ian Begley revealed that New York's front office views Brown as a potential trade target, with the former second-round pick telling reporters that he's a fan of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau after the two teams played on Jan. 20.
"Every time we play Thibs I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done,” Brown said. “Nothing but respect for Thibs."- Bruce Brown, via New York Post
With the apparent mutual interest between both sides, it seems as though another trade may be on the horizon. Here's a look at the potential pros and cons of adding Brown to Thibodeau's rotation.
The pros and cons of trading for Bruce Brown
Pro: Adding another elite defender
It's no secret that the Knicks have been playing excellent defense since the Anunoby acquisition. The All-Defensive team member is able to utilize his 6'7", 232-pound frame to guard all five positions while using his 7'2" wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and alter shots at the rim.
In 13 games since the trade, the Knicks own the best defensive rating in the NBA. Brown is another elite perimeter defender who has averaged 1.4 steals per 36 minutes for his career. He has the quick feet to stick with smaller point guards while possessing the ability to play physically enough to bother opposing forwards.
Brown's defensive motor is impressive, routinely hustling on the less glamorous end of the court as well as making plays that won't show up on the stat sheet. It allows him to remain effective on nights when his shot isn't falling, a trait that is highly beneficial for playoff-bound teams in particular. He's also versatile enough to guard multiple positions, allowing for more flexibility in Thibodeau's rotation.
While he isn't a one-man wrecking crew on defense like Anunoby, Brown is an exceptional perimeter defender and would help the Knicks maintain one of the league's best defenses throughout the remainder of the regular season.