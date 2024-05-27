3 Promising trade-up targets for the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft
2. Jared McCain - Duke
After a phenomenal freshman season with the Blue Devils, Jared McCain could step in as the Knicks' point guard whenever Jalen Brunson heads to the bench next season.
McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game at Duke. His shooting ability was on display all season long, connecting on 41.4% of his 5.8 three-pointers each night and shooting 46.2% from the field overall.
While Miles McBride established himself as a capable backup point guard during the second half of the year, his defensive acumen makes it possible for him to potentially share the backcourt with McCain in 2024-25.
The former Duke lead guard likely wouldn't feel much pressure playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, as he thrived during the Blue Devils' 2024 NCAA Tournament run. In four games, he averaged 21.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.
Although his tremendous March Madness run likely took him out of New York's current draft range, it shouldn't stop team president Leon Rose and the rest of the front office from pursuing a trade to select him.
McCain could immediately contribute off the bench as a rookie, giving the Knicks a dynamic reserve scoring guard similar to former Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley.