3 Hyped 2024 NBA Draft prospects Knicks fans must watch during NCAA tournament
March Madness is here!
1. Jared McCain - Duke
Jared McCain has been linked to New York in several different mock drafts. If the Duke guard is still on the board when the Knicks make their pick, the front office shouldn't hesitate to draft him. He can do it all. He has that winning mentality.
McCain has arguably been the Blue Devils' most consistent player this season. Kyle Filipowski hasn't had as dominant of a season as many thought he would after his freshman year. In times of need, McCain has been the one to consistently step up for Duke.
The 20-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.9% from three. He gets it done on both ends.
Duke was an early exit in the ACC tournament, so the Blue Devils could come out firing on Friday against Vermont. The game will tip-off in Brooklyn on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET, so New York fans in the area should take advantage and watch the guard.
The only downside to March Madness is that McCain could raise his draft stock on college basketball's biggest stage, putting him out of the Knicks' draft range. Even if that happens, he's still worth watching.