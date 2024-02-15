3 Pressing Knicks questions that will be answered after the All-Star break
When All-Star break ends, it'll be go time.
2. Can the Knicks get healthy?
From January until the All-Star break, players hit a wall. Injuries happen. It's part of the game. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they've been given the short end of the stick. The good news is that their three sidelined starters (even Robinson) are expected to return before the regular season ends.
It's better that Anunoby had surgery rather than putting it off, and the reason for that is self-explanatory. He makes New York look like a different team. Randle got injured in late January, which is better than the ankle injury he suffered late last season and continued to be an issue in the playoffs. He may still struggle when he returns, but at least he's had more time to rest. According to Tom Thibodeau, Randle's progressing well in his recovery.
It was initially thought that Robinson would be sidelined for the entirety of the season, but he'll start on-court activities after the break and is expected to be back before the playoffs. Remember how dominant he was against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen last year?
If all of the above players can return as expected, they should be able to get some regular season games in together before hitting the postseason. Making a deep playoff run requires as much luck as skill, and if the Knicks can get (and stay) healthy, watch out.