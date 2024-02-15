3 Pressing Knicks questions that will be answered after the All-Star break
When All-Star break ends, it'll be go time.
It took forever to get here, but the New York Knicks finally made it to the All-Star break. The injuries have been piling up, so the week off before the team's next game will be key.
It's tough to judge how the Knicks looked in their past several games, considering the team was without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson. Even Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Donte DiVincenzo missed time.
At least this weekend will provide plenty of entertainment, from Brunson competing in the Three-Point Contest and All-Star Game to Jacob Toppin participating in the Slam Dunk Contest. It'll be a nice break from the regular season grind.
3. How far can Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks?
If you think there will be any doubting of Brunson in this section, think again. After a great first season in New York, he's raised the bar in 2023-24. He's a first-time All-Star and has a good shot at making an All-NBA Team.
There's been more pressure on Brunson's shoulders since Randle injured his shoulder, but pressure doesn't bother the point guard. He rises to the occasion.
Even the NBA's biggest stars (like Joel Embiid) struggle in the playoffs, but that isn't Brunson. Dating back to his time in Dallas, he's shined in the spotlight. The Knicks have a better team around Brunson than they did in 2023, so don't be surprised if he tops the 27.8 points per game he averaged in the postseason last year. That's a high bar, but one that he could clear.
Brunson's more than capable of putting New York on his back, but hopefully, that isn't something he'll have to do.