3 Post trade deadline buyout targets for the New York Knicks to monitor
The Knicks have two open roster spots.
The New York Knicks won the trade deadline. Leon Rose and the front office are one of the best in the league. If the Knicks can get healthy, they will make even more noise in the playoffs than they did last year.
Just because the deadline has passed doesn't mean that New York can't continue to upgrade the roster for a postseason run. The Knicks currently have two open roster spots (Taj Gibson signed another 10-day contract on Friday) and can look to the buyout market for insurance.
New York has its bi-annual exception, which will allow the organization to sign a current free agent to a multi-year deal. It might be challenging for the Knicks to do so, as whoever they add via the buyout market will likely be outside the rotation.
As Bobby Marks noted, it would be in the team's best interest to save the bi-annual exception for the offseason, which could end up being the route the front office takes.
Whether the Knicks use their bi-annual exception or not, there are a few buyout candidates that the front office should look into.
3 buyout candidates for the New York Knicks to consider
3. Marcus Morris
Although Gibson is on another 10-day deal, Marcus Morris would be a good option to have on the bench. The former Knick was traded from the Sixers to the Pacers on Thursday as part of the Buddy Hield, and he was then rerouted to the Spurs in the Doug McDermott deal.
Shams Charania reported that San Antonio will likely buy the 34-year-old out, making him a free agent.
Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 37 games with Philadelphia this season in an average of 17.2 minutes. He wouldn't be a regular face in the rotation, but considering New York is dealing with several frontcourt injuries (Isaiah Hartenstein was ruled out of the second half of Thursday's game), Morris would be a solid player for the Knicks to bring in.
If there's one thing about Morris, it's that he's tough. It's a bonus that he knows what playing in New York is like.