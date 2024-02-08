ESPN's Zach Lowe says something about Knicks that's surreal for fans to hear
What makes it even crazier is that it's true!
The New York Knicks are doing things. The New York Knicks are doing good things. Leon Rose has transformed the organization. If it weren't for him, would Jalen Brunson be a Knick?
On the day of the trade deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that New York was acquiring Alec Burks. It took a few minutes for the full details to roll in, but Knicks fans were in disbelief once they did.
New York got Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks. The Knicks lost a rotation player in Grimes but got two in return. It all happened without New York trading a first-round pick. This also occurred slightly over a month ago when the Knicks got OG Anunoby without losing a first-round pick.
Hands down, New York won the deadline. On NBA Today on Thursday, the ESPN crew spoke highly of the Knicks. The quote of the day came from Zach Lowe, one of the few media members who wasn't against the Brunson signing in 2022.
ESPN's Zach Lowe showers praise on Knicks after impressive trade deadline move
Imagine hearing those words come out of someone's mouth even two years ago. It's taken time and patience, but Rose has vaulted the Knicks to the top of the league.
New York has a competent front office. Again, that's a sentence that Knicks fans never thought they'd read in their lifetime.
If you had told fans that the organization would trade Grimes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley within a month and a half, there would've been one giant meltdown. Instead, the trades have worked out perfectly for New York, and Burks and Bogdanovic haven't even made their debuts yet.
The Knicks are poised to make a deep playoff run, but let's not forget that the team still possesses their treasure chest of first-round picks. Who knows what the offseason will look like, but New York could go all-in if the right star hits the market. It's bizarre (in a good way) that the Knicks are being talked about so highly without having traded for a superstar. It's a testament to what's been built.
Leon Rose and the front office deserve their flowers. Fans deserve to enjoy it. The players who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into this team deserve to reap the success. There's still plenty of basketball left to be played, though!
As Kendrick Perkins said, "It's a beautiful day in New York!"