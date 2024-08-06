3 Major Knicks needs Leon Rose and the front office addressed this offseason
1. Young talent
New York entered 2023 draft night without a pick and didn't make a move to acquire one. In 2022, the Knicks traded away their first-round selection and drafted Trevor Keels in the second round. He's no longer in New York.
The Knicks began the 2024 draft with three picks and left with four rookies. Pacome Dadiet, Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar are pieces (no matter how small) of New York's future. Before Monday, McCullar was the only rookie to not sign a deal, but that changed with his two-way contract.
Last season, the Knicks traded away three homegrown players: Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Quentin Grimes. They replenished their young talent at the draft. Who knows what Dadiet, Kolek, Hukporti, and McCullar will become, but it's nice to have rookies again.
All four rookies will be out of the rotation to start the season, and unless an injury happens or Tom Thibodeau sees the light, it'll stay that way. Fans will have to tune into Westchester's games to see the rookies play meaningful minutes. Their development will be fun to monitor as the season (and years) wear on.