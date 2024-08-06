3 Major Knicks needs Leon Rose and the front office addressed this offseason
Did anyone actually think Leon Rose wouldn't have the New York Knicks in a better position entering the 2024-25 season than they were in when the 2023-24 season ended? His track record is solid.
The current front office regime has breathed hope back into a fan base that desperately needed it. The past couple of seasons are proof of that, and the best is still yet to come. Fans are always excited about the new season, especially after this summer's moves.
3 top needs the Knicks' front office addressed this summer
3. Perfect role player
New York entered the offseason fresh off its first 50-win season in over a decade. It came without the front office cashing in the team's assets for another star. Instead, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks for over half a season, as Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in January and didn't return.
Many media members (and New York fans) thought 2024 would be the offseason that New York traded for a star. The issue with that belief was that the "right" star didn't hit the market. The front office didn't wait for one, either. Instead, the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges before the draft.
Is Bridges the star that everyone thought New York would get? No. Does that make the acquisition any less exciting? No. He's the perfect fit in the starting lineup. He established chemistry with Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo at Villanova. Bridges and OG Anunoby are the best defensive-wing pairing in the NBA.
You can argue that the Knicks overpaid for Bridges, as the haul they sent the Nets is similar to what it'd take to land a star-level player. If it results in New York's goal of a championship, no one will question whether or not the Knicks gave up too much.