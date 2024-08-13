3 Knicks who could be on a new team by the 2024 trade deadline
Precious Achiuwa
After a month of speculation following Hartenstein's free agency departure, Precious Achiuwa re-signed with New York on a one-year, $6 million deal. He'll assume the backup center role behind Robinson.
New York expressed interest in a few different centers but went with Achiuwa. He impressed in the second half of last season, playing big minutes as injuries piled up. Hopefully, that won't be the case again next season.
If the Robinson-Achiuwa-Sims depth at center isn't enough, maybe the Knicks will trade Achiuwa before the deadline. As a team above the first apron, New York can't receive more than it sends out in a trade. The Knicks still have an open roster spot and could use the taxpayer midlevel exception to sign another player, who they could combine with Achiuwa's salary in a trade.
Or, maybe Achiuwa will do well enough that New York doesn't need to boost its center depth before the postseason starts. It's hard to believe, but he's only 24. A productive season with the Knicks could do wonders for his career.