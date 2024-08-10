3 Knicks who could be biggest X-Factors during anticipated 2024-25 season
Julius Randle
Randle's future is one of the offseason's hottest topics. On Aug. 3, he became extension-eligible, but the two sides haven't agreed to a deal. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year, $181.5 million deal.
The forward is fully recovered from the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season. Because New York secured the No. 2 seed "without" Randle, many believe that he isn't important to the team's success. That belief is false. If the Knicks had a healthy Randle, imagine what they would've accomplished.
There aren't questions about how Anunoby and Randle will fit. Their time together on the court was brief but telling. Anunoby is a much better off-ball player than RJ Barrett, who helped open the floor for Randle. There have been questions about how Randle will fit in New York's new-look starting lineup featuring Bridges, which are valid but underestimate the All-Star's impact.
If Randle and the Knicks don't agree to an extension before the season starts, that doesn't mean he'll be traded. It will be a distraction during the season as he'll be asked questions about his future, but that's something he'll have to get used to.
Randle has the perfect chance to quiet the haters. He can remind the NBA world who he is. Better yet, if he enters the playoffs as healthy as possible, he can prove he's more than a regular-season player. Underestimate him at your own risk!