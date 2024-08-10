3 Knicks who could be biggest X-Factors during anticipated 2024-25 season
Soon enough, the New York Knicks will embark on what should be their most thrilling season in a long time. After posting 50 regular-season wins last season for the first time in over a decade, the Knicks did the unthinkable and acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets.
Aside from losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, New York's put together a solid offseason. In 2020, Leon Rose took over, and things haven't been the same since.
After a heartbreaking end to the 2023-24 season, fans are impatiently waiting for the Knicks to redeem themselves in 2024-25. Making it to the Eastern Conference Finals would be an accomplishment for New York, but Jalen Brunson and Co. have higher goals than that.
For the Knicks to be at their best next season, these three players need to be at the top of their game.
3 Knicks who could be team's biggest X-Factor next season
Mitchell Robinson
There has rightfully been much concern about Mitchell Robinson's injury history now that he's the starting center again, but there has also been much forgetfulness about who he can be. Before getting hurt last December, he enjoyed the best start to his six-year career.
Robinson wasn't at full strength when he returned at the end of the regular season, but he still helped contain Joel Embiid in the playoffs. He's the team's defensive anchor. He isn't as skilled offensively as other modern NBA centers, but the Knicks are used to that. If he can hit free throws at a semi-consistent rate, that'll be enough of a win.
He doesn't have control over his health, but it'd be a huge boost if Robinson played the majority of the season. New York signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal so he can take over when Robinson sits.
Robinson's been counted out one too many times this summer. Don't be surprised if he plays a larger role than many expect.