Knicks fans aren't impressed with Mitchell Robinson's recent Snapchat story
Every offseason, NBA players or their trainers post videos of their workouts to social media. Out of every player on the New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson does it most often. He enjoys showing glimpses of his summer, from videos of trucks and cars to his exercise regimen.
Robinson is back in the starting center role since Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder, a role he had this past season until he injured his ankle in December. Hartenstein did so well in Robinson's absence that when the big man returned, he came off the bench. Robinson also wasn't 100 percent, and he re-injured his ankle in the playoffs.
He had minor ankle surgery that kept him out for six to eight weeks. Robinson's been back in the gym, and one of his last Snapchat stories showed him hitting three-pointers.
What did Knicks fans think about it? Well...
Knicks fans aren't fazed by Mitchell Robinson shooting three-pointers
Robinson could make 100 three-pointers in a row, and he still won't get the green light to pull up from deep in a game. Hitting catch-and-shoot threes in an empty gym doesn't mean much. Robinson loves to joke around and troll, so maybe he just wanted to prove that he can shoot threes.
Considering he has never shot a three in a game, he knows that won't change next season. As fans pointed out, his free-throw percentage does need to change. Robinson's best free-throw shooting season was when he was a rookie and shot 60% from the charity stripe. Since then, that percentage has dropped each season.
Robinson shot a career-worst 40.9% from the line this past season after he shot 48.4% in 2022-23. For reference, New York's free-throw team average in 2023-24 was 78%.
So, while it might be fun for Mitch to cosplay as Steph Curry in his summer workouts, what will be impressive is if he can up his free-throw percentage in 2024-25.