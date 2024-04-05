3 Knicks who need to up their playoff intensity after Julius Randle update
Julius Randle is officially out for the season.
2. Precious Achiuwa
With Randle officially scratched from the playoff rotation, Precious Achiuwa could be in as Josh Hart's backup. Achiuwa's averaging 8.4 points and a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game in New York, shooting 53.7% from the field. He's been a solid "throw-in" to the Anunoby trade.
Achiuwa moved to NYC as a kid, so it's his home. That might be part of why he's already upped his game to another level. He embodies the tough New York mentality.
The Knicks will need Achiuwa's help on the boards more than ever without Randle. In 12 of the 44 games the 24-year-old has played in, he's recorded double-digit rebounds. He's also averaging a career-high 1.3 blocks per game.
Achiuwa will be a restricted free agent over the summer. If Isaiah Hartenstein leaves (hopefully not), New York could bring Achiuwa back for a more prominent role. Stringing together a solid playoff performance wouldn't hurt, and it'd put more money in his pockets!
As unfortunate as Randle's season-ending surgery is, it creates an opening for Achiuwa. He needs to do everything in his power to take advantage of it.