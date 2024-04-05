3 Knicks who need to up their playoff intensity after Julius Randle update
Julius Randle is officially out for the season.
The New York Knicks have been without Julius Randle for over two months but were hoping he'd be back in time for the playoffs. After weeks of waiting for a positive update, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Randle will undergo season-ending surgery on his right surgery. He'll be re-evaluated in five months.
At least the news doesn't come as a complete shock. It helps that New York has been playing without him, so nothing will change. The news does impact the Knicks' playoff chances, but there are a few players who could help soften the blow.
3 Knicks who will need to step up in playoffs after Julius Randle surgery
3. Bojan Bogdanovic
Even if Randle had returned, the Knicks would've needed Bojan Bogdanovic to step up anyway. Since being traded to New York, the forward is averaging 10.4 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field and 34.7% from three.
During the first half of the season in Detroit, Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 41.5% from deep. That was in a starting role on one of the worst teams in the NBA, but it'd be nice if he could channel some of that energy off the bench in the postseason.
Randle's struggled in the playoffs, but the Knicks will still miss his scoring output. Bogdanovic won't be able to shoulder that burden alone, but he can help take some pressure off Jalen Brunson's back.
After being traded to the Knicks, Bogdanovic said he's "used to big expectations" and "playing for a playoff team."
Bogey could etch his name into Knicks folklore if he came up big for New York on the NBA's biggest stage.